Image Source : FILE BMW 3 Series: All-new Bimmer launched in India, price starts at Rs 41.40 lakhs; check details

BMW has finally launched in India the 7th generation 3 Series. The all-new BMW 3 Series was long awaited by the Indian auto enthusiasts since its global launch in October last year.

Better late then never, the car has finally arrived.

Codenamed ‘G20’, the new 3 Series benefits from slightly increased dimensions and a new striking design language that sets it apart from its predecessor visually.

EXTERIOR

The exterior embodies the modern and dynamic character of the new BMW 3 Series sedan with precisely drawn lines and strikingly contoured surfaces.

The BMW kidney grille has been icreased in size and the headlights are dominant themes of the front end.

Longer wheelbase, short overhangs and the redesigned Hofmeister kink accentuate the dynamic profile when viewed from the side.

A wider and more powerful stance is instantly noticeable from the rear. A contemporary sporty look is created by the distinctive spoiler and slim three-dimensional L- shaped taillights with LED technology along with two large tailpipes.

Despite larger dimensions, the car is now lighter than before. A mix of materials in the car, such as aluminum in the bonnet, front side panels, front spring struts and engine sub-frame have led to a reduction of 55 kilograms.

INTERIOR

The interior is designed to accentuate cabin spaciousness and the driver-focused cockpit. Extended shoulder and elbow room in the front and additional legroom and headroom in the rear contribute to a generous feeling of space.

Filling up the cabin with a sense of spaciousness is the large glass sunroof. Through loading system includes rear seat backrests that can be divided in a 40:20:40 ratio for greater flexibility.

The Sport Seats have been newly designed with electrical memory function to offer greater long-distance comfort for the driver and front passenger. Automatic air conditioning with three-zone control extends comfort. Optimised acoustic properties reduce noise levels and make the journey even more peaceful. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs is meant to create an atmosphere for every mood. Welcome Light Carpet, which is projected from the side sill, welcomes passengers in glamorous style.

ENGINE PERFORMANCE

BMW TwinPower Turbo technology enables the petrol and diesel engines to generate maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offer spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. Engine Variant Engine Capacity BHP Torque Acceleration 0-100 BMW 320d 2.0-litre 190PS 400Nm 6.8 seconds BMW 330i 2.0-litre 258PS 400Nm 5.8 seconds Using the Driving Experience Control switch, the driver is able to choose between different driving modes to suit the driving conditions (ECO PRO, Comfort, Sport, Sport+). TRANSMISSION The all-new BMW 3 Series is equipped with an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission. At any time, in any gear, the transmission has been tuned to collaborate smoothly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. For even greater driving pleasure, it is available with steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking FEATURES BMW 3 Series 7th generation is decked up with a number of features. The car is loaded with driver friendly features as well as comfort providing rear seat features. Here is the list of some of the key features in the all-new BMW 3 Series: BMW Gesture Control

Wireless Charging

Wireless Apple CarPlay

BMW Live Cockpit Professional

3D Navigation

12.3 inch digital instrument display

10.25 inch Control Display

Park Assistant

BMW EfficientDynamics

8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission

Auto Start-Stop

Brake-Energy Regeneration

Electronic Power Steering

50:50 Weight Distribution

ECO PRO mode in Driving Experience Control.

BMW Safety technologies include six airbags

technologies include six airbags Attentiveness Assistance

Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)

Cornering Brake Control (CBC)

electric parking brake with auto hold

side-impact protection

electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor

ISOFIX child seat mounting

integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor. ​

PRICE

The new BMW 3 Series starts from Rs 41 lakh (ex-showroom).