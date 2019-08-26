Image Source : FILE Frankfurt Motor Show 2019: 7 things Indian auto enthusiasts are looking forward to

Frankfurt Motor show also known as the International Motor Show Germany is almost here. The annual automotive event will be held in Frankfurt, Germany starting September 12 and will go on till September 22.

The IAA is considered the world's largest motor show. It is organised by Verband der Automobilindustrie (VDA – Association of the German Automotive Industry).

Over the years many major car launches and unveilings have taken place at this event. While not all cars and motorcycles make it to the Indian market, there are always a few developments that Indian auto enthusiasts can look up to.

1. Volkswagen's new logo: German auto major Volkswagen is all set to unveil its all new logo at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2019. The new logo comes as an effort on the part of the Volkswagen board to make the brand appear "significantly younger, more digital and more modern".

The Brand's current logo has been in use since 2010. “The new logo has been reduced to its essential components. It's flat, open, full of contrast and clearly perceived. The new logo is not just a logo but an icon" said Volkswagen marketing boss Jochen Sengpiehl.

2. Skoda Octavia: Skoda will unveil the all-new 2020 Skoda Octavia at the Frankfurt Motor show 2019. The next-gen Skoda Octavia will be based on an updated version of VW's MQB platform.

The new Skoda Octavia is likely to continue with a notchback design and will be available in a variety of petrol and diesel engine options. Skoda is also likely to offer a 48V hybrid variant.

The all-new, more powerful Skoda Octavia VRS is also likely to get unveiled in the event.

3. Ford Puma: Ford will unveil its all-new compact SUV Puma at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2019. The all-new Puma will likely sit above EcoSport in the company's international line-up.

The Ford Puma will be inspired by the design of the Ford Fiesta which is sold internationally. When will the car arrive in the Indian market is anybody's guess.

4. Audi A3: Audi's entry-level sedan A3 will see its next-generation model launched at the Frankfurt motor show 2019.

The all-new Audi A3 will see a redesigned interiors inspired by that of the new Q3. The car will also likely have an internet connection. Audi will also launch an electric variant of the A3 which will borrow some technology from the newly launched Audi E-tron electric SUV.

5. BMW X6: BMW has already revealed the all-new X6 coupe-SUV, however, it will make its public debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2019.

The coupe will be available in a number of petrol and diesel options. The most powerful engine is likely to boast a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine which would give out 524PS of power and 750Nm of torque.

6. Land Rover Defender: JLR will unveil its muscular offroader Defender at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2019. The company has been road testing the all-new Defender extensively across 11 countries.

In a few days time JLR will finally pull the camouflage off the all-new Defender.

7. Honda e: Honda will unveil a retro-styled all-electric cute looking city car at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2019. The Honda e will possess a 35.5kWh.

The Honda e will have its engine mounted at the rear.