Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: How are they different?

Maruti Suzuki India has launched its all-new MPV XL6. The XL6 is MSI's second offering in the MPV segment after the success of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

The company has projected the XL6 as the premium version of the tried and tested Ertiga. The XL6 will be sold through the company's premium Nexa range of dealerships.

In order to predict if the all-new XL6 will be able to replicate the success of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, we must first understand how are the two cars different from each other.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga | Exterior

The all new Maruti Suzuki XL6 looks more muscular to the eye. The car receives a rugged cladding all around the body which gives it a sporty look. The roof rails and the 15-inch black alloys are clearly visible. These features makes XL6 significantly different from its sibbling Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

On the rear, the Ertiga and the XL6 are not much different, except that the XL6 has a redesigned bumper with skid plates.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga | Interiors

The interiors of the XL6 look much more up to date and modern than the Ertriga. The XL6 comes with an all-black dashboard compared the dual tone dashboard offered on the Ertiga.

The middle row pilot seats are a highlight in the new XL6, which makes it a proper 6-seater.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga | Engine & Transmission

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 comes with a 1.5-litre K15 petrol engine which makes 105PS of power and 138 Nm of torque. The car comes with an option of a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic transmission. It does not boast of a diesel engine option.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, on the other hand, comes with both diesel and petrol engine options. The petrol engine is the same as that on the XL6, except that the Ertiga has a CNG variant as well. The diesel engine on the Ertiga is a 1.5-litre, DDiS 225 engine which gives out 95PS of power and 225Nm of torque. The diesel variant in Ertiga comes with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Dimensions

Criteria Maruti Suzuki XL6 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Length 4,445 mm 4,395 mm Height 1,700 mm 1,690 mm Width 1,775 mm 1,735 mm Wheelbase 2,740 mm 2,740 mm

Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga | Features

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 gets premium features as compared to the Ertiga. It offers second-row pilot seats, LED DRLs, all black alloys, third row reclining seats, 17.8 cm smartplay touch screen infotainment system, flat-bottomed steering wheel, cruise control and quad LED headlamps.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga | Price

The all-new Maruti Suzuki XL6 starts at Rs 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up till Rs 11.46 lakh (ex-showroom). This price range is an increase on the Ertiga price which starts at Rs 7.55 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up till Rs 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

If we look at the top models of both the cars, there is a difference of Rs 25,000. This difference in price can be justified with the number of additional features the company is giving with the new Maruti Suzuki XL6.