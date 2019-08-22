Thursday, August 22, 2019
     
All new KIA Seltos SUV launched in India, price starts under ₹10 lakh

KIA Seltos SUV has been finally launched in the Indian auto market. Here is everything you need to know about KIA's debut car on Indian roads. KIA Seltos price starts at Rs 9.69 lakh.

India TV Auto Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 22, 2019 14:12 IST
Image Source : KIA MOTORS

Korean auto giant finally made its India entry with stunning SUV Kia Seltos. Seltos targets middle class with price starting under Rs 10 lakh.

Korean auto major Kia Motors on Thursday made its debut in India with the launch of an SUV, Seltos, at an introductory price of Rs 9.69 lakh. Seltos, a mid-sized SUV, is manufactured at the carmaker's Ananthpur plant in Andhra Pradesh. The model comes in both petrol and diesel variants.

Kia has entered the Indian market at a time when the domestic automotive industry is facing the worst slowdown in more than two decades. The company has already seen as many as 32,035 bookings till date, said Manohar Bhat, vice president and head of marketing, Kia Motors.

The prebookings for Seltos SUV commenced online as well as on its 206 sales points in the country on July 16. 

Here is everything you need to know about the all new KIA Seltos SUV

KIA SELTOS PERFORMANCE

The KIA Seltos will be available in 3 engine options -- 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. 

Engine Capacity BHP Torque
1.5-litre Petrol 115PS 144Nm
1.5-litre Diesel 115PS 250Nm
1.4-litre Petrol 140PS 240Nm

 

KIA SELTOS VARIANTS

The Seltos will be available in two trims - HT Line and GT Line. Both HT and GT Lines will have multiple sub-variants on offer. The HT Line comprises of the HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX+ variants while the GT Line includes the GTK, GTX and GTX+.

KIA SELTOS FEATURES

  1. 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  2. 8-inch head-up display 
  3. Three drive modes
  4. Ambient lighting
  5. Smart air purifier
  6. 8-speaker Bose sound system
  7. Contrast roof
  8. Slim LED fog lamps
  9. Pull-type door handles.

 

KIA SELTOS ENGINE SPECS

Engine

1.4-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre petrol

1.5-litre diesel

Transmission Options

6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission)

6-speed MT/ CVT

6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

Mileage

16.1kmpl/ 16.5kmpl (DCT)

16.5kmpl/ 16.8kmpl (CVT)

21kmpl/ 18kmpl (AT)

 

KIA SELTOS PRICE

Kia Seltos HTE HTK HTK+ HTX HTX+
G 1.5 (Petrol 6-Speed MT) ₹ 9.69 lakh ₹ 9.99 lakh ₹ 11.19 lakh ₹ 12.79 lakh  
G1.5 (Petrol IVT AT)       ₹ 13.79 lakh  
D 1.5 (Diesel 6-Speed MT) ₹ 9.99 lakh ₹ 11.19 lakh ₹ 12.19 lakh ₹ 13.79 lakh ₹ 14.99 lakh
D 1.5 (Diesel 6-Speed AT)     ₹ 13.19 lakh   ₹ 15.99 lakh
Kia Seltos (Turbo Petrol) GTK GTX GTX+
G1.4T GDI (6-Speed MT) ₹ 13.49 lakh ₹ 14.99 lakh ₹ 15.99 lakh
G1.4T GDI (7DCT AT)   ₹ 15.99 lakh
 

 

