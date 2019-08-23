Best cars under Rs 7 lakh: Prices, specifications, comparison, and everything you need to know

Best car under Rs 7 lakh: Swift vs Grand i10 Nios vs Dzire vs Baleno

Automotive market in India is growing by the day. There are a lot of choices in the market whether you want to buy yourself a budget friendly car or a perfect family car.

If you were spoilt for choices, we've got you covered.

We will provide you with a list of best cars to buy under 7 lakhs, compare them for you and tell you how much each car will cost you on road, including taxes and insurance.

Best cars to buy under 7 lakhs

As per 2019 market analysis, the 4 best cars to buy in 2019 under 7 lakhs are Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Maruti Baleno. India TV Auto brings to you a detailed comparison of these cars to help you choose better which car to buy if your budget is 7 lakhs.

We have picked the top-selling petrol model of each car for a fair comparison between the four choices.

ENGINE CAPACITY AND PERFORMANCE

Criteria Maruti Suzuki Swift Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Maruti Suzuki Dzire Maruti Baleno Engine 1.2-litre 1.2-litre 1.2-litre 1.2-litre Mileage 22 kmpl 20.7 kmpl 22 kmpl 21.4 kmpl BHP 81.80PS 81.86PS 81.80PS 83.10PS Body Type Hatchback Hatchback Sedan Hatchback

From the above table it is clear that the 4 cars we have chosen do not have much to choose between them as far as the engine performance is concerned. All for cars give high fuel economy (upwards of 20kmpl) and have a similar power of around 80 BHP. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire however stands out here because it is a sedan while the other three are hatchbacks.

PRACTICALITY

Criteria Maruti Suzuki Swift Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Maruti Suzuki Dzire Maruti Baleno Fuel capacity 37 litre 37 litre 37 litre 37 litre Boot capacity 268 litre 260 litre 378 litre 339 litre Seater 5 Seater 5 Seater 5 Seater 5 Seater Trasmission Manual Manual Manual Manual

Once again there is little to choose between the 4 cars here, all four have an identical fuel tank capacity of 37 litres. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire once again edges out the rest in boot capacity because of it being a sedan. The Maruti Baleno has quite a large trunk as far as hatchbacks go. All four are 5 seaters and are available in manual transmission.

FEATURES

Feature Maruti Suzuki Swift Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Maruti Suzuki Dzire Maruti Baleno Automatic Climate Control No Yes No Yes Air Quality Control No No Yes No Rear Seat Headrest No No Yes Yes Rear Seat Armrest No No Yes No Rear AC Vents No Yes Yes No Navigation System No Yes No No Glove Box Cooling No Yes No No Voice Control No Yes No No USB Charger No Front No No

All 4 cars have the basic features in the cars of this segment. The above-mentioned features separate the four cars. The Hyundai i10 Nios has been launched recently and therefore it boasts of more features than the other three. Hyundai is also known for stuffing up its cars with features to lure the customers. The Swift Dzire has a more comfortable rear seat, again because of it being a sedan. It has a rare armrest which is not available in the other three cars.

SAFETY

Feature Maruti Suzuki Swift Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Maruti Suzuki Dzire Maruti Baleno Airbags 2 2 2 2 Brake assist Yes No Yes No ABS Yes Yes Yes Yes Anti Theft Alarm Yes No Yes No Rear Camera No Yes No No

All four cars are equipped with basic safety features and abide by the safety norms and regulations. However the Grand i10 Nios is the only one with a rear camera but is also the only one with no Brake assist.

INFOTAINMENT

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is equipped with a touch screen infotainment system unlike the other three cars.The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the only one of the 4 which comes with a remote control. All four cars have 4 speakers each.

DIMENSIONS

Dimensions Maruti Suzuki Swift Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Maruti Suzuki Dzire Maruti Baleno Length (mm) 3840 3805 3995 3995 Width (mm) 1735 1680 1735 1745 Height (mm) 1530 1520 1515 1510 Ground Clearance Unladen (mm) 163 165 163 170 Wheel Base (mm) 2450 2450 2450 2520

All four of the above-mentioned cars will cost you around 7 lakhs. This is the on-road price of the car. The carmakers in the Indian market are also offering major discounts which can be availed for a cheaper deal.