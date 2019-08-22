KIA Seltos all set for launch today; What to expect

Korean carmaker KIA is all set to enter the Indian auto market with its brand new compact SUV Seltos. The official launch of the car will take place today at 12:00 pm.

KIA has been building up to this launch for a very long time. The car itself has been in the limelight for several months as the specs and details were revealed by the company in installments.

Finally, the wait will be over and KIA Seltos will hit the Indian roads today.

Here is what you can expect from the all-new KIA Seltos

The KIA Seltos will be available in 3 engine options -- 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. KIA Seltos is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 17 lakh. KIA Seltos will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV 500. The Seltos will be available in two trims - HT Line and GT Line. Both HT and GT Lines will have multiple sub-variants on offer. The HT Line comprises of the HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX+ variants while the GT Line includes the GTK, GTX and GTX+. Pre-launch bookings for KIA Seltos can be made on the Kia website or at any of Kia’s dealerships for a token amount of Rs 25,000.

PERFORMANCE

Engine Capacity BHP Torque 1.5-litre Petrol 115PS 144Nm 1.5-litre Diesel 115PS 250Nm 1.4-litre Petrol 140PS 240Nm

Engine 1.4-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre petrol 1.5-litre diesel Transmission Options 6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission) 6-speed MT/ CVT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Mileage 16.1kmpl/ 16.5kmpl (DCT) 16.5kmpl/ 16.8kmpl (CVT) 21kmpl/ 18kmpl (AT)

FEATURES

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

8-inch head-up display

Three drive modes

Ambient lighting

Smart air purifier

8-speaker Bose sound system

Contrast roof

Slim LED fog lamps

Pull-type door handles.

