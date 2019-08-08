KIA Seltos: 6 unique features to look forward to in Kia Seltos interiors

Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE KIA Seltos Interiors

Korean carmaker KIA has stepped into the Indian auto market with its latest compact SUV Seltos. KIA has started sharing key details about the car ahead of its market launch on August 22.

The company has stuffed in the car some features which are not common to the cars of its segment. Some of these features could turn out to be key in making or breaking the deal for Kia Seltos in the Indian auto market.

India TV Auto will soon bring to you the first drive impression of the KIA Seltos but until then lets have a look at the 6 unique features you can look forward to in the interiors of the all new KIA Seltos.

1. Bose Sound-System

Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE KIA Seltos Interiors: Bose Sound-System

The all-new KIA Seltos comes with a premium 8-speaker Bose sound system specially designed for the car. It boasts of dynamic speed compensation technology with connectivity to all devices via multiple ways.

None of the KIA Seltos competitors boasts off a sound system which could be compared to the potential Bose can provide in the field of car audio.

2. UVO Stay Connected

Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE KIA Seltos Interiors: UVO stay connected

UVO is an advanced, dynamic and innovative connected car solution that seamlessly integrates your smartphone, car and its infotainment system into a single unit to provide secure, convenient and joyful experience of owning Kia.

UVO system will be available in all variants of the KIA Seltos.

3. 10.25-inch Infotainment System

Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE KIA Seltos Interiors: 10.25-inch Infotainment System

The 10.25-inch connected infotainment system can be a perfect companion for sheer driving pleasure. The infotainment system will be full touch and could turn out to be a great sound processor when powered by the Bose Sound system. The Infotainment will also boast of unique features like inbuilt air purifier.

4. 8-inch heads up display

Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE KIA Seltos Interiors: 8-inch heads up display

Heads up display is almost unheard of in a car of this segment. This is where Kia Seltos can take a leap ahead of its competitors. The company is providing the new Kia Seltos with a head-up display.

The Display will show the navigational directions and the speed of the car. This is one of the most awaited factors of the Kia Seltos.

5. The Instrument Cluster

Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE KIA Seltos Interiors: The Instrument Cluster

The Kia Seltos instrument cluster will be one of the most complex and informative instrument cluster in its segment. With 7 inch display featuring the likes of tyre pressure meter, once again the Kia Seltos could separate itself from the competition with this feature.

6. Rear Recliner Seats / Ventilated front seats

Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE KIA Seltos Interiors: Rear Recliner Seats / Ventilated front seats

The all-new Kia Seltos also boasts of comfortable reclining rear seats and ventilated front seats. Both these are features are still not common to cars of this segment. It will be interesting to see if the Indian public will consider these features as the deal maker.

KIA has definitely made a conservative effort to load its car with features. Following the footsteps of its fellow Korean brand Hyundai, KIA has visibly taken the approach to attract the Indian auto enthusiast with features not available in its competitors.

Will the KIA has a similar impact on the Indian auto market as Hyundai did? Only time will tell. We will bring to you our first-drive impression of the car soon. Until then here is the first look of Kia Seltos for you.

