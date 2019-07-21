Skoda Rapid Rider, KIA Seltos and a 2000 BHP electric hypercar; the top 5 car news of the week

Automotive industry in the country has seen some interesting developments over the last week. Some new companies have entered the Indian market with a bang while other established companies have given an overdue refresh to their existing fleet.

Here are the top 5 car stories from the last one week:

KIA Seltos | The South Korean car manufacturer has come to Indian auto market with its compact SUV Seltos. On July 16 the company officially started taking bookings for the car and received a whooping 6000 bookings on day one itself. While the price is still unknown the car is expected fall in the compact SUV segment which ranges between 12 - 20 lakh. KIA Seltos will rival the likes of MG Hector, XUV 500, Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass etc. MG Hector | Much like KIA, Morris Garages also entered the Indian market with its compact SUV Hector. On Thursday, the Birtish automobile company stopped taking any further bookings because of the overwhelming number of bookings received in the initial few days of the car launch. The official word was that this has been done so that cars can be deliver on time to the customers and no one has to wait over time to receive the car. Skoda Rapid | The Czech car maker launched a limited 'Rider' edition of its entry level sedan Rapid. The car as 4 distinct features from the stock Rapid - Black accents in some parts to provide cosmetic difference, dual-tone interior, Inscribed door sills, and two exclusive colors - candy white and carbon steel. The car is priced at Rs 6.99 lakh ex showroom. First all-electric Hypercar | Laying to rest all the speculations that electric cars are not fun to ride, British carmaker Lotus has revealed its first all-electric hypercar - Evija. With a massive 2000 BHP Evija goes from 0 to 100 in under 3 seconds. It has a top speed of around 320 kmph. Talking of practicality, Evija also boasts a range of around 400 kms on full charge. Now this is a car to seduce the car fanatics around the globe. Hyundai Santro | Last but not the least Hyundai has launched a new base-spec variant in the Santro. It has been done to make the Santro a more value for money offering. It will be called the Era Executive. The new varient will replace the Dlite and Era variants of the car.

