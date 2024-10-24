Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chunav Manch: It's Idris Naikwadi, Zafar Islam vs Waris Pathan, Hussain Dalwai on stage

Chunav Manch: The panel which came face to face were NCP MLA Idris Naikwadi, Wasim Khan, president of Bhartiya Janata Party -Mumbai Minority Morcha Member Of CWC vs AIMIM's Waris Pathan and discussed the permutations, and combinations of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections and hits and misses of the ruling Mahayuti government. Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20.

The panel also discussed vote bank politics and Muslim appeasement. While the MVA is planning to field Muslim candidates, AIMIM may field on 27 seats.

