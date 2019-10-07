Monday, October 07, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Auto News
  4. Honda offers benefits upto ₹ 5 lakh on cars

Honda offers benefits upto ₹ 5 lakh on cars

If you wanted to buy a Honda car this festive season, you are in luck. Honda has launched a new discount scheme across its fleet of cars in the Indian market.

India TV Auto Desk India TV Auto Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 07, 2019 14:55 IST
Honda Civic discount

Honda Civic discount

Honda is offering major discounts on its highest selling cars in India. 

If you wanted to buy a Honda car this festive season, you are in luck. Honda has launched a new discount scheme across its fleet of cars in the Indian market. 

The most discount offered in on Honda CRV, the company is offering a discount worth ₹ 4 lakh on the 2WD model and a discount worth ₹ 5 lakh on the 4WD model. 

India Tv - Honda CRV discount

Honda CRV discount

Honda is offering upto ₹ 2.5 lakh discount on Civic, while BRV comes with benefits worth ₹ 1.09 lakh.

Honda's highest-selling car in India, Honda City comes with a discount worth ₹ 62,000.

Model Discount Exchange Benefit Total
Honda Amaze NA Rs 30,000 5 years warranty Rs 46,000
Honda Jazz Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000 NA Rs 50,000
Honda WRV Rs 25,000 Rs 20,000 NA Rs 45,000
Honda City Rs 32,000 Rs 30,000 NA  Rs 62,000
Honda BRV Rs 33,500 Rs 50,000 Rs 25,500 Rs 1,09,000
Honda Civic AT Rs 2,00,000 NA NA Rs 2,00,000
Honda Civic D Rs 2,50,000 NA  NA Rs 2,50,000
Honda CRV 2WD Rs 4,00,000 Na  NA Rs 4,00,000
Honda CRV 4WD Rs 5,00,000 NA  NA Rs 5,00,000

 

India Tv - Honda Civic discount

Honda Civic discount

Japanese carmaker Honda registered a YoY sales decline of 37.24 per cent from September 2018 to September 2019. The numbers went down by over 5,000 units. But all is not gloomy for Honda, the sales in the month of September have increased from the month of August. Honda is hoping for a sustained upwards trend to its sales figures.

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story Next Story  