Honda offers benefits upto ₹ 5 lakh on cars

Honda Civic discount

Honda is offering major discounts on its highest selling cars in India.

If you wanted to buy a Honda car this festive season, you are in luck. Honda has launched a new discount scheme across its fleet of cars in the Indian market.

The most discount offered in on Honda CRV, the company is offering a discount worth ₹ 4 lakh on the 2WD model and a discount worth ₹ 5 lakh on the 4WD model.

Honda CRV discount

Honda is offering upto ₹ 2.5 lakh discount on Civic, while BRV comes with benefits worth ₹ 1.09 lakh.

Honda's highest-selling car in India, Honda City comes with a discount worth ₹ 62,000.

Model Discount Exchange Benefit Total Honda Amaze NA Rs 30,000 5 years warranty Rs 46,000 Honda Jazz Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000 NA Rs 50,000 Honda WRV Rs 25,000 Rs 20,000 NA Rs 45,000 Honda City Rs 32,000 Rs 30,000 NA Rs 62,000 Honda BRV Rs 33,500 Rs 50,000 Rs 25,500 Rs 1,09,000 Honda Civic AT Rs 2,00,000 NA NA Rs 2,00,000 Honda Civic D Rs 2,50,000 NA NA Rs 2,50,000 Honda CRV 2WD Rs 4,00,000 Na NA Rs 4,00,000 Honda CRV 4WD Rs 5,00,000 NA NA Rs 5,00,000

Honda Civic discount

Japanese carmaker Honda registered a YoY sales decline of 37.24 per cent from September 2018 to September 2019. The numbers went down by over 5,000 units. But all is not gloomy for Honda, the sales in the month of September have increased from the month of August. Honda is hoping for a sustained upwards trend to its sales figures.