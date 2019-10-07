Honda offers benefits upto ₹ 5 lakh on cars

Honda is offering major discounts on its highest selling cars in India.
If you wanted to buy a Honda car this festive season, you are in luck. Honda has launched a new discount scheme across its fleet of cars in the Indian market.
The most discount offered in on Honda CRV, the company is offering a discount worth ₹ 4 lakh on the 2WD model and a discount worth ₹ 5 lakh on the 4WD model.
Honda is offering upto ₹ 2.5 lakh discount on Civic, while BRV comes with benefits worth ₹ 1.09 lakh.
Honda's highest-selling car in India, Honda City comes with a discount worth ₹ 62,000.
|Model
|Discount
|Exchange
|Benefit
|Total
|Honda Amaze
|NA
|Rs 30,000
|5 years warranty
|Rs 46,000
|Honda Jazz
|Rs 25,000
|Rs 25,000
|NA
|Rs 50,000
|Honda WRV
|Rs 25,000
|Rs 20,000
|NA
|Rs 45,000
|Honda City
|Rs 32,000
|Rs 30,000
|NA
|Rs 62,000
|Honda BRV
|Rs 33,500
|Rs 50,000
|Rs 25,500
|Rs 1,09,000
|Honda Civic AT
|Rs 2,00,000
|NA
|NA
|Rs 2,00,000
|Honda Civic D
|Rs 2,50,000
|NA
|NA
|Rs 2,50,000
|Honda CRV 2WD
|Rs 4,00,000
|Na
|NA
|Rs 4,00,000
|Honda CRV 4WD
|Rs 5,00,000
|NA
|NA
|Rs 5,00,000
Japanese carmaker Honda registered a YoY sales decline of 37.24 per cent from September 2018 to September 2019. The numbers went down by over 5,000 units. But all is not gloomy for Honda, the sales in the month of September have increased from the month of August. Honda is hoping for a sustained upwards trend to its sales figures.