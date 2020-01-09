Opinion | Aaj Ki Baat Jan 8 episode: Why Trump wants escalation of tension with Iran

Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat Jan 8 episode

Iran on Wednesday fired 22 ballistic missiles at two American bases inside Iraq causing structural damage, but there were no reports of casualties. Hours later a Ukrainian airliner carrying 176 people crashed soon after take off from Tehran airport killing everyone on board. It is unclear what caused this disaster as there were contradictory statements from different sources.

Most of the airlines have suspended their flights over Iranian airspace and crude prices are spiralling. While Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei described the missile attacks as "a slap" on the US, American President Donald Trump in a televised speech on Wednesday night claimed that "Iran appears to be standing down". Trump, however, vowed that as long as he was President, he would never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.

In our show "Aaj Ki Baat" on Wednesday night, we had shown a video clip, in which Trump had said in 2011 that the then US President Barack Obama "in order to get re-elected will start a war with Iran". Now, the boot is on the other foot.

Watching the video, one can easily understand why Trump ordered the assassination of Iran's Maj. Gen. Qasim Suleimani. I remember, in 1998, the then US President Bill Clinton was facing impeachment charges in the US Congress and he had then ordered the army to attack Iraq. The demand for impeachment was soon overshadowed by news of the attack on Iraq.

Similarly, in 2012, when Obama was preparing for re-election, it was Trump who alleged that Obama may attack Iran in order to win the re-election. Now that Trump may face impeachment charges, one does not need rocket science to understand why the US President initiated escalation of tension with Iran.

Watch full episode here:

