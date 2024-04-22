Monday, April 22, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 22, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 22, 2024 22:53 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • PM Narendra Modi again accuses Congress of ‘plans to redistribute wealth’, tells voters, ‘your mangalsutra will not be safe’
  • Congress asks Election Commission to take action over PM’s remarks on Muslims, infiltrators, redistribution of wealth
  • BJP wins first Lok Sabha seat, Mukesh Dalal of BJP declared elected unopposed from Surat, after others withdrew nominations

​India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Aaj Ki Baat

