Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 15, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Electoral bond scheme was transparent, Everyone will regret its scrapping”, says PM Modi
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi campaigns in Kerala, lashes out at RSS in rally
- UP CM Yogi Adityanath addresses election rallies in Bihar, warns people about return of ‘Lantern Age'
