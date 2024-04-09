Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 9, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Why Delhi High Court dismissed Arvind Kejriwal‘s petition challenging ED arrest? Why HC rebuked Kejriwal for ‘casting aspersions’ on judicial process?
- As Trinamool Congress leaders stage dharna in Delhi, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury describes it as “Mamata’s gimmick”
- PM Narendra Modi addresses poll rallies in UP, MP, takes out road show in Chennai
