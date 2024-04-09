Tuesday, April 09, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Aaj Ki Baat
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 9, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 9, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 09, 2024 23:19 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Why Delhi High Court dismissed Arvind Kejriwal‘s petition challenging ED arrest? Why HC rebuked Kejriwal for ‘casting aspersions’ on judicial process?
  • As Trinamool Congress leaders stage dharna in Delhi, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury describes it as “Mamata’s gimmick”
  • PM Narendra Modi addresses poll rallies in UP, MP, takes out road show in Chennai

​India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Aaj Ki Baat

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Aaj-ki-baat News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement