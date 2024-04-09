Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 9, 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Why Delhi High Court dismissed Arvind Kejriwal‘s petition challenging ED arrest? Why HC rebuked Kejriwal for ‘casting aspersions’ on judicial process?

As Trinamool Congress leaders stage dharna in Delhi, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury describes it as “Mamata’s gimmick”

PM Narendra Modi addresses poll rallies in UP, MP, takes out road show in Chennai

​India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.