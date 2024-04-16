Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 16, 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Can PM Narendra Modi get 400 LS seats this time? Can Rahul Gandhi lead a turnaround? What India TV-CNX opinion poll says?

In his rallies in Bihar, PM Narendra Modi rejects opposition charge about possible change in Constitution

Supreme Court observation on EVMs: “We know what happened with ballot papers. ..European example (of using ballots) don’t work here”, Next hearing on April 19

​India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.