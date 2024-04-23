Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 23, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Congress wants to give reservation to Muslims from SC-ST quota, PM tells election rallies
- Youths, women, farmers have spoiled BJP vote calculations in UP, says Akhilesh Yadav
- BJP, Congress, AAP leaders offer prayers on Hanuman Jayanti
