Opinion | Aaj Ki Baat Jan 6 episode: Rampage by goons in JNU has brought a bad name to India

Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat Jan 6 episode

A group of goons, armed with iron rods, went on a rampage on Sunday night inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus and attacked and terrorized students in their hostels for about half an hour. During the three hours of terror, the students, most of them female, locked themselves up inside their hostels. The goons hit and wounded several students and ransacked the campus. They later slipped away in full gaze of Delhi police, which was awaiting permission from the JNU administration to enter the campus.

Images of bleeding students and broken glasspanes have caused nationwide outrage, and on Monday, the Left and the BJP leaders blamed each other for the attack. Leftists allege that the attackers belonged to Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), student wing of RSS, and ABVP leaders allege that the masked goons were brought in by the Left to terrorize the students.

I fail to understand what one would gain by terrorizing students. The main question that arises is: how the goons made their entry, who called them in and whether they were JNU students or not. Delhi Police claims to have identified some of the goons but is unwilling to reveal their identities now. Police have taken away all CCTV footage from the campus and are investigating all videos and several WhatsApp conversations that took place during that time.

I can only say, whatever happened in JNU on Sunday night has brought a bad name to India. People across the world are viewing videos of how the goons went on the rampage. These goons and their collaborators inside JNU have left a black spot on the image of Indian universities, and it will take years to wipe them off.

The issue is not going to end easily. There were protests on Monday by students in Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Assam, Hyderabad, AMU, Agra, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Chennai, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Puducherry and even abroad in London, Oxford, Sussex, Columbia University and Nepal.

I have no hesitation in saying that Congress and Left parties are behind most of the protests that took place in India. These two political parties have quite a large base in these universities. For the last several weeks, these parties used to stage student protests in Jamia Millia Islamia and AMU on the issue of CAA and NRC, and now, after this rampage in JNU, they have got another issue in their hands.

One thing to note: when Delhi Police entered Jamia after stone pelting by protesters last month, these parties questioned how police entered the campus without permission, and now that goons went on rampage inside JNU, they are now questioning why police stood silently and helped the masked goons escape. There is a popular song from a Hindi movie: "yeh public hai sab jaanti hai" (the common people know everything). After watching all these, I feel sad over how we are wasting our time and energy over non-issues.

Watch full episode here:

Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9 PM

India’s Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath’ was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.