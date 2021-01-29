Facebook removes 'Like' button from public pages
Watch how Fake News Spread Misinformation About The COVID-19 Vaccine
Trump's Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts blocked
On New Year's Eve 2020, WhatsApp sets record with over 1.4 billion voice, video calls
Budget Session set to be stormy, 18 opposition parties to boycott President's joint address
Farmers' Protest: Situation normal at Ghazipur border, 'excess force' removed after midnight
Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman to present Economic Survey 2020-21 today
India's vaccine production capacity is best asset world has today: UN Chief
Rajasthan government cuts VAT on petrol, diesel by 2 per cent each
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine works, but less so against new variants
Opinion | Farmer leaders now stand completely discredited
IND vs ENG: 'I've played lots of IPL here but..': Archer reveals 'challenges' ahead of Test series
Disha Patani shares throwback pictures with Jackie Chan as 'Kung Fu Yoga' completes 4 years
Sana Khan reacts to negative video highlighting her past relationship. Is she talking about Melvin?
'Will not leave protesting site': Rakesh Tikait on UP govt's order to vacate Ghazipur Border
India's COVID vaccine production capacity is best asset world has today: UN Secy-Gen Antonio
Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Friday January 29, 2021
No farmer will stage protest if Centre should adopt 'Chhattisgarh model': CM Baghel
Aaj Ki Baat: Ground reports from Delhi’s Tikri, Singhu border, heavy police contingents deployed
Mumbai feels the chill as minimum temperature dips to season's lowest
Delhi traffic update: Ghazipur border closed, heavy security deployment at Singhu border
Dense fog shrouds Delhi; 27 trains delayed due to low visibility
Delhi: NDMC rolls out property tax amnesty schemes
Bigg Boss: Vikas Gupta's mother reacts after his shocking claims that his family wants his property
Munawar Faruqui bail plea rejected by HC; Celebrities, comedians express anguish
Suriya's Soorarai Pottru joins Oscars 2021 race | Where to watch online, download in HD
Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: Actress rings in Birthday cheer with BFF Tamannaah Bhatia; check pics
India needs bold, multifaceted policy response to secure robust economic recovery: IMF
Budget 2021: From yoga to agri and health, here’s what startups want from Modi govt
Budget should focus more on growth recovery; fiscal deficit may fall to 6.2 per cent in FY22: Report
Premier League: Liverpool beat Tottenham 3-1 to revive faltering title defence
Indian players clear first of 3 COVID-19 tests, BCCI allows families during hard quarantine
Sourav Ganguly undergoes successful angioplasty, two stents implanted
Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly breaks coronavirus rules on 2-day break
WhatsApp chats can now be imported to Telegram: Here's how
WhatsApp to get biometric authentication for desktop version: All you need to know
Redmi 8, Redmi 8A start receiving Android 10-based MIUI 12 update
Apple to produce iPhone 12 series in India this quarter: Report
Bumble will now ban users who try to body shame others
TS Inter Exam 2021 Date Sheet Released: BIE Telangana intermediate exams to be held from May 1
Full day classes for 9,10, PUC students in Karnataka from February 1
Karnataka SSLC Exams 2021: Karnataka Class 10 board exam to be held from June 14
Colleges in Meghalaya to reopen on February 1
CBSE to announce Class 10, 12 exam schedule on February 2: Pokhriyal
Spotted! Alia Bhatt makes a statement at airport; Sara, Khushi Kapoor & others clicked at gym
Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli, Shanaya Kapoor enjoys night out together; see pics
Mayhem on Delhi roads as farmers deviate from designated route | IN PICS
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal head back to Mumbai after their Alibaug wedding; check pics
#VarunKiShaadi: Varun Dhawan ties the knot with Natasha Dalal; check unseen pictures
Horoscope Today, Jan 28: Leo people will get the result of hard work, know about other zodiac signs
It's official, Sabyasachi Mukherjee sells 51% stake to Aditya Birla Fashion
Vastu Tips: Do not keep these things in your wallet for prosperity
Republic Day Special Recipes: Dive into patriotic spirit with these tricolor dishes
Vastu Tips: Use this salt to resolve disagreements between husband and wife at home
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 25 HIGHLIGHTS: Rakhi Sawant's 'love' gimmick for Abhinav leaves Rubina furious
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Sidharth Shukla grill contestants, Sonali Phogat gets eliminated
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 20 HIGHLIGHTS: Devoleena & Nikki Tamboli indulge in a war of words
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 19 HIGHLIGHTS: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla at loggerheads with Rahul Vaidya
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 18 HIGHLIGHTS: Eijaz Khan bids goodbye to reality show, Devoleena becomes his proxy