Updated on: August 24, 2023 23:46 IST

Top 10 Sports News : Virat Kohli is the king of YO-YO, Kapil Dev's advice to KL Rahul-Shreyas Iyer, See Video

Virat Kohli's yo-yo test was done before the Asia Cup, Virat shared the photo on social media after passing this test. While sharing the photo from NCA, Virat wrote in the caption – Very happy to finish the yo-yo test. Virat's score was 17.2.