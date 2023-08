Updated on: August 16, 2023 21:51 IST

Top 10 Sports News : Video of Rishabh Pant goes viral, World Cup Trophy in Agra, Kapil Dev's advice to Rohit

Rishabh Pant's batting video came on social media, running out of Team India after the accident, Pant is currently rehabbing at NCA, Bengaluru. Rishabh Pant had a car accident in December, Pant appeared comfortable while batting, long fours and sixes came out of Pant's bat.