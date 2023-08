Updated on: August 15, 2023 19:50 IST

Top 10 Sports News : Team India's Wicket keeper batsman Rishabh Pant could make his return through this series.

After the horrific car accident on 30 December 2022, big news is coming out about Team India's wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who is away from cricket. According to sources, Rishabh Pant's recovery is going very well and Rishabh Pant may return from the Test series against England .