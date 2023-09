Updated on: September 09, 2023 8:32 IST

Top 10 Sports News : Reserve day in India vs Pakistan match, ICC announced, Bumrah reached Colombo

September 10 will be the reserve day for the Asia Cup Super-4 match to be played between India and Pakistan in Colombo. This information was given by Asian Cricket Council i.e. ACC. This decision has been taken due to rain washing out the India-Pakistan group match in the Asia Cup on September 2