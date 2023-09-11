Monday, September 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Sports Video
  5. Top 10 Sports News : New Zealand announces team for ODI WC, Novak Djokovic wins US Open, Watch Video

Videos

Updated on: September 11, 2023 13:12 IST

Top 10 Sports News : New Zealand announces team for ODI WC, Novak Djokovic wins US Open, Watch Video

New Zealand has announced the team for ODI WC 2023. 15 players have got a chance in the team. Kane Williamson has been made the captain. Tom Latham has got the responsibility of vice-captain.
Odi Wc 2023 Indian Cricket Team Team India Asia Cup 2023 Asia Cup India Vs Pakistan Ind Vs Pak Bcci Icc

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News