Updated on: December 17, 2023 14:26 IST

South Africa to Lock Horns With India in Odi Series Opener| 17 December 2023| Sports Wrap

South Africa To Lock Horns With India In Odi Series Opener and Phil Salt's Maiden T20i Ton Keeps England Alive In T20i Series and on the other hand, The Wanderers To Turn Pink For 1st Odi. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.