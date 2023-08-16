Wednesday, August 16, 2023
     
August 16, 2023

ODI WC 2023 : Ravi Chandran Ashwin bowl's a Off Spinner towards Team India's coach will he be able to decode. Biggest problem could be solved.

Team India bowler Ashwin advised which player India should field at number eight in the World Cup and Asia Cup. Ashwin said in an interview that.. Shardul Thakur can be fielded for batting at number 8, Shardul can face good balls at number 8.
