Updated on: August 23, 2023 14:48 IST

Cricket Express: Who cheated Rohit Sharma reveals former selector, Steve Smith's reveals shocking things about his injury.

Australian cricketer Steve Smith suffered a wrist injury during the Ashes, due to which Smith is not taking part in the series against South Africa. Smith made a big disclosure about his injury, Smith told that.. The injury was in the second match of the Ashes