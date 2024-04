Updated on: April 07, 2024 18:39 IST

World Health Day 2024: Shedding light on youth mental health challenges | The silent epidemic

World Health Day 2024: American Author Joyce Meyer once said, "The greatest gift you can give your family and the world is a healthy you." In today's world, especially for young people, life can be incredibly stressful and difficult. In this special segment, let's delve into this topic.