Updated on: April 23, 2023 17:23 IST

Women wrestlers have retuned to Jantar-Mantar in Delhi to protest against the WFI president

WFI ex-chief sexual harassment case: Several wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia on Sunday addressed a presser from Delhi's Jantar Mantar and said that it has been three months but they haven't got justice therefore that's why they are protesting again.