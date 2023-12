Updated on: December 20, 2023 15:13 IST

When Jaya Bachchan yelled in front of VP Jagdeep Dhankhar in Rajya Sabha I India TV News

As the suspension of MPs continued on December 20, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan expressed her concerns and termed it a murder of democracy. She was seen shouting in front of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Rajya Sabha.