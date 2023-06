Updated on: June 19, 2023 21:49 IST

Watch an exclusive show with Arun Govil on Adipurush controversy

Arun Govil On Adipurush Dialogue: The country's secular politics has suddenly become Sanatani. Politics has found this coincidence on the pretext of using the film Adipurush. Protests are being organized from Maharashtra to Jammu. Arun Govil talks to India Tv on Adipurush