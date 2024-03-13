Sajid Khan remembers brother Wajid Khan
Farah Khan on sexual harassment allegations against brother Sajid Khan: It’s heart-breaking time for family
Akshay Kumar cancels Housefull 4 shooting after sexual harassment allegations on Sajid Khan
Recommended Video
Sajid Khan remembers brother Wajid Khan
Farah Khan on sexual harassment allegations against brother Sajid Khan: It’s heart-breaking time for family
Akshay Kumar cancels Housefull 4 shooting after sexual harassment allegations on Sajid Khan
Top News
Varanasi: Mukhtar Ansari gets life sentence in fake arms license case
Maharashtra's Ahmednagar to be renamed as Ahilya Nagar, CM Shinde Cabinet clears move
Manohar Lal Khattar resigns as MLA, asks new Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to contest from Karnal
Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda wins vote of confidence in Parliament
Latest News
Maharashtra govt plans renaming of Mumbai railway stations, Ahmednagar city
Punjab Kings release Wasim Jaffer from backroom staff, Sanjay Bangar's role doubles up
Poco X6 Neo 5G launched in India: Check details
Love, Sex Aur Dhokha fame actor Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra blessed with baby girl
Salman Khan announces next film with Sajid Nadiadwala, AR Murugadoss | Entertainment Wrap
Lakshya Sen to begin All England Open Badminton Championships campaign | Sports Wrap
CAA: How will it give citizenship to persecuted minorities, why is opposition protesting against it?
Superfast 200: Watch 200 big news of the day
Yoga: Want to quit Cigarettes? Know the best remedy from Baba Ramdev
Manohar Lal Khattar resigns as MLA, asks new Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to contest from Karnal
OPINION | HARYANA: WHY MODI REPLACED KHATTAR WITH SAINI
'I will fight elections', declares Pawan Singh days after pulling out as BJP's Asansol candidate
Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code becomes law after President Droupadi Murmu's approval
Total of 22,217 electoral bonds purchased from 2019 to 2024: SBI to SC
Congress demands 15 Lok Sabha seats from RJD in Bihar including Begusarai, Muzaffarpur: Sources
Lok Sabha elections: BJP to end seat sharing stalemate with Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde soon
'If needed, I will contest as independent': Mamata Banerjee's upset brother over ticket distribution
'I am 83-year-old,' says Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge amid buzz over skipping Lok Sabha polls
Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda wins vote of confidence in Parliament
Pakistan: President Asif Ali Zardari decides to forgo salary amid economic problems
Bangladeshi-flagged cargo vessel hijacked by Somali pirates near Indian Ocean, crew taken hostage
Putin warns West, says Russia is ready for nuclear war if US sends troops to Ukraine
Japan's first private-sector rocket carrying satellite explodes moments after launch | WATCH
Love, Sex Aur Dhokha fame actor Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra blessed with baby girl
No movie reviews within 48 hours of release, recommends amicus curiae appointed by Kerala HC
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan song: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff shake a leg to 'Wallah Habibi' in the sands
Ed Sheeran recreates Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma's hook step with Armaan Malik | WATCH viral video
Robert Pattinson-starrer Batman 2 delayed by one year, new release date UNVEILED
Punjab Kings release Wasim Jaffer from backroom staff, Sanjay Bangar's role doubles up
Big blow for Delhi Capitals as star English cricketer withdraws ahead of IPL 2024, reports
WPL is an example for girls in all kinds of sports, says Mumbai Indians team owner Nita Ambani
Yashasvi Jaiswal overtakes Virat Kohli in latest ICC Test rankings, Rohit Sharma jumps five places
WATCH | 'Aapko bohot miss kiya': Delhi Capitals welcome Rishabh Pant in unique style
Poco X6 Neo 5G launched in India: Check details
NHAI wants Paytm FASTag users to switch to other banks before March 15: Here's why
Zepto becomes first quick-commerce to levy Rs 2 as a platform fee: Details here
Asus launches Zenbook S 13 OLED and Vivobook 15: Price, features and more
AI will be smarter than human by 2025: Elon Musk
CAA implemented in India: Myths and realities linked with Citizenship Amendment Act
How are relations between India and Mauritius? Know history and significance
What is MIRV technology used in Agni-5 missile flight test launch? All you need to know | EXPLAINED
Explained: How many points does each team need to make it to the WTC final 2025?
Bhojshala complex case: History, legality and other details | Know everything about the issue
No Smoking Day 2024: Know how smoking can lead to higher risk of dementia
World Kidney Day 2024: 6 ways to protect your kidney and prevent risk of chronic diseases
Superfood Huckleberry: Know THESE 5 benefits of this Blueberry
World Glaucoma Day 2024: 5 tips to improve your kid’s eyesight naturally
World Glaucoma Day 2024: 5 common myths about glaucoma debunked
Do you only eat egg whites? Know 7 vitamins present in egg yolk
No Smoking Day 2024: Citrus foods to Herbal Teas, 5 foods that can help you quit smoking
Ramadan 2024: 6 must-visit Delhi eateries to relish wholesome Iftar feast
No Smoking Day 2024: 5 effective ways to resist tobacco cravings and quit smoking
Want a good night's sleep? 5 foods to avoid before bed