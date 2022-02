Published on: February 03, 2022 19:07 IST

UP election 2022: Shots fired at Asaduddin Owaisi's car near Ghaziabad

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that 3-4 rounds of bullets were fired upon his vehicle as he was heading to Delhi after an election-related event in Kithaur, Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.