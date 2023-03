Updated on: March 28, 2023 14:44 IST

Umesh Pal Case Hearing Update: Mafia Atique Ahmed convicted, sentence to be announced shortly

Umesh Pal Case Hearing: Mafia Atique Ahmed has been convicted by Prayagraj's MP-MLA Court. Along with Atiq, his brother Ashraf and all other accused have been convicted. The court will also announce the punishment in a while.