Updated on: February 10, 2023 16:34 IST

Turkey Earthquake in 2023: Massive Devastation, saw the eyes of the reporter

Earthquake in Turkey: About 18 thousand people have died in Turkey so far. The Nurdagi area of Turkey is most affected by the earthquake. The NDRF team is conducting a rescue operation in this area. In minus six degrees Celsius temperatures, NDRF jawans are saving lives.