Updated on: March 10, 2024 17:47 IST

"Tragic, Painful" Israeli Consul General on death of Indian in Israel

One of the Indian nationals from Kerala, Patnibin Maxwell lost his life in a Hezbollah attack in Israel. His mortal remains reached Thiruvananthapuram Airport. Tammy Ben-Haim, Consul General of Israel to South India termed it a tragic loss and said that she would visit the family of the deceased.