Updated on: March 28, 2024 18:44 IST

Swatantra Veer Savarkar Box Office Day 6: Randeep Film Crosses ₹10 Cr In India | E Wrap

Swatantra Veer Savarkar box office day 6: Randeep film crosses ₹10 cr in india, Kangana Ranaut defends calling Urmila Matondkar 'soft porn star': she is very comfortable in that role, Alia Bhatt leaves for UK to host her first hope gala in London. Watch the full video for more entertainment news!