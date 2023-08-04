Updated on: August 04, 2023 13:14 IST

Survey teams reach Gyanvapi complex in UP's Varanasi, study until 12 noon

Gyanvapi Masjid News: ASI survey has started in Gyanvapi campus of Varanasi. The ASI team is present inside the Gyanvapi campus. This survey is being done after the order of the Allahabad High Court.