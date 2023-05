Updated on: May 04, 2023 23:43 IST

Special Report: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto come to India to provoke Kashmiris?

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari India Visit For SCO Meeting: Two families have been ruling in Pakistan for many decades. Imran Khan had become the new Prime Minister. Removed in just three years. But the politics of Pakistan is either run by the army or there are only two families, one is the Sharif family a