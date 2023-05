Updated on: May 04, 2023 19:11 IST

Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in India to attend SCO meet

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has reached Goa to participate in the two-day SCO meeting in Goa.. Everyone wants to know whether Bilawal will return only after participating in the SCO meeting or he will be sent to India one-to-one. Will get a chance for one meeting.