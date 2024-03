Updated on: March 06, 2024 12:40 IST

Security beefed up ahead of PM Modi's visit to Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to J&K, security tightened on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on March 05. PM Modi will be visiting J&K and will lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects in Srinagar on March 07.