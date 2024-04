Updated on: April 04, 2024 10:51 IST

Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sanjay Singh Bail In Delhi liquor Policy Case, says“Party will get momentum…”

Post the release of AAP MP Sanjay Singh from Tihar Jail, AAP leader and Health Minister of Delhi Saurabh Bharadwaj expressed delight. He said, "A lot of people thought that since Sanjay Singh was in jail for six months that's why his voice would be suppressed.