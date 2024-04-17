Updated on: April 17, 2024 22:47 IST

Super 100: 'Surya Tilak' illuminates Ram Lalla idol's forehead at Ayodhya Temple on Ram Navami

First Ram Navami after the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya... Surya Abhishek of Ram Lalla with sun rays... 6 lakh devotees visited Avadhpuri today