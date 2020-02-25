Tuesday, February 25, 2020
     
Sarita Vihar, Jasola residents protest against Shaheen Bagh blockade

Facing tremendous problem due to the blockage of road by anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh, Residents of Sarita Vihar and Jasola on February 23 held protest against them.

