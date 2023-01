Updated on: January 25, 2023 23:24 IST

Rishi Shiv Prasanna Won Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar in Innovation Category

Rishi Prasanna did wonders at the age of 8 He is the youngest certified Android application developer Prasanna won the award in the innovation category Prasanna's IQ is 180 Prasanna is also a YouTuber and has written a book called 'Elements of Earth'.