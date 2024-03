Updated on: March 19, 2024 14:58 IST

Priyanka, Nick visit Farhan Akhtar's house, fans ask 'Is it for Jee Le Zaraa' | Entertainment Wrap

Priyanka, Nick visit Farhan Akhtar's house, and fans ask ‘Is it for Jee Le Zaraa'. On the other hand, Singer R. Kelly seeks appeals court relief from a 30-year prison term. Watch to know more!