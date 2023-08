Updated on: August 05, 2023 13:05 IST

Nuh Bulldozer Action: Bulldozer action in Nuh today

Nuh Bulldozer Action: The government's action is going on against those who threw Haryana's Nuh into the fire of violence.. On the one hand, where the Khattar government has transferred Nuh SP and DC, so far... 20 houses of the riot accused- Bulldozers have been run on shops and 250 slums.... So eve