  5. Nitish Kumar Vs Jitan Ram Manjhi: Nitish Kumar told me to ‘merge or get out’: Manjhi

Updated on: June 14, 2023 22:41 IST

Nitish Kumar Vs Jitan Ram Manjhi: Nitish Kumar was dreaming of building a nationwide Grand Alliance on the lines of Bihar, but the boat of his house jumped from the boat of his dreams.
