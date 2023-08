Updated on: August 26, 2023 20:15 IST

Muqabla: UP's Muzaffarnagar School Teacher instructs children to slap their Muslim classmate

Muqabla: In a private school in Muzaffarnagar, the matter of getting a child beaten by other children for not remembering Pahad has caught fire, although beating any child, be it the teacher or the parents, is inhuman and also criminal..