Updated on: July 11, 2023 21:04 IST

Muqabla: L-G Saxena lashes out at Delhi govt as people plagued by rain-related issue, AAP retorts

Torrential rains in various parts of India have led to various problems. Many areas in the national capital witnessed water-logged roads. People were plagued by multiple problems due to the heavy rain over the weekend, however, a blame game erupted amid arduous conditions in Delhi.