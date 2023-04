Updated on: April 15, 2023 10:13 IST

Mukhtar Ansari : Court to pronounce verdict on Mukhtar and Afzal Talwar today on Krishnanand murder case

On the one hand, where justice is being done for the crimes of mafia Atiq Ahmed, on the other hand, the court is going to pronounce the verdict today regarding the second big mafia of UP, Mukhtar Ansari and his brother Afzal Ansari